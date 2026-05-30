Red Sox-Rockies Offseason Trade Suddenly Is Haunting Boston

The Boston Red Sox are certainly missing lefty Brennan Bernardino for an unexpected reason right now.

Bernardino was traded to the Colorado Rockies before the 2026 season in exchange for speedy infielder/outfielder Braiden Ward. The 27-year-old speedster impressed throughout Spring Training and racked up 19 stolen bases in 27 games played for Boston. So far this season, he has 23 stolen bases in 35 games down in Triple-A. Boston hasn't given him a shot in the big leagues yet this season.

On the other hand, Bernardino has pitched in 26 games for the Rockies this season and has a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched. Now, of course, he would help in general in the Boston bullpen. But the reason why Boston is missing him the most right now, arguably, is as an opener. Boston has been using an opener in front of Brayan Bello over the last few weeks. When Bello has come in as an opener, he has been awesome. He has a 0.71 ERA this season in 25 1/3 innings behind an opener.

The Red Sox Could Use Brennan Bernardino Right Now

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino (83) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Bello has been good, the openers have been bad. On May 5, Jovani Morán allowed two earned runs in one inning in front of Bello. On May 12, Morán allowed one run in one inning before Bello came in. On May 23, Morán allowed two earned runs in one inning before Bello came in. On Friday, Tyler Samaniego allowed four earned runs in one inning before Bello came in. Overall, Bello has been awesome, but the openers haven't been great.

Bernardino was good as an opener for Boston last season. He started three games for Boston last year and allowed just one run in 3 1/3 innings as an opener. In 2024, he made three starts and didn't allow a run in 3 2/3 innings. In 2023, he made six starts for the Red Sox and allowed just two runs in nine innings pitched.

If the club is going to stick with Bello behind an opener, the club needs to sort out the opener in front of him because neither Morán nor Samaniego has gotten it done. Bernardino actually was very good in that role for the Red Sox over the last few years, but he's no longer in the organization. Instead, the Red Sox have a speedy outfielder without a clear path to playing time.