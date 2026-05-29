Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Guardians Series

The Boston Red Sox need to get back on track and they need to do so as fast as possible.

Boston is already nine games under .500 at 23-32. That's tied for a season-high in games below .500. That needs to change. Sure, it's May 29, as of writing, but Boston is digging itself a hole that is going to be impossible to come out of if it doesn't start chipping away. The Red Sox will begin a three-game series on Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians and despite the fact that it's still somewhat early in the season, this is a series the club needs to win to stop the bleeding.

After the three games against the Guardians, the Red Sox will have nine straight American League East matchups against the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Things aren't going to get easier. One thing that shockingly is positive is the fact that the Red Sox will face the Guardians on the road. Boston is the worst home team in baseball this season at 9-19. No other team in the league has fewer than 10 wins at home. After the Guardians series, the Red Sox's next six games will be at home against the Orioles and Yankees. Boston needs something positive to happen this weekend.

The offense has finally started to show some signs of life and the club needs its pithing to stay steady against a very good team. Here's who Boston is rolling with for the weekend Guardians series.

Friday — Tyler Samaniego/Brayan Bello

Apr 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) smiles as he comes of the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Tyler Samaniego will get the start for Boston on Friday, but he won't be in for long. He's the opener with Bello expected to get the bulk of the work afterward. Samaniego has been a bright spot for Boston this season. He came over in the Johan Oviedo deal and has a 1.04 ERA in 18 appearances as a rookie. Bello has been bad as a starter so far this season, but awesome after coming in behind an opener. In the three games he has come in behind an opener, he has allowed just two earned runs in 18 1/3 innings pitched. That's a 0.98 ERA.

Saturday — Sonny Gray

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Sonny Gray has been as advertised for Boston so far this season. He's been awesome. He has made nine starts in a Boston uniform and has a 3.27 ERA and 5-1 record. The Red Sox certainly need more of that against a difficult Guardians club.

Sunday — Ranger Suárez

May 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Another guy who has been awesome overall for Boston. Suárez has a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts so far this season for the Red Sox. He's coming off a tough start against the Atlanta Braves in which he gave up five runs in five innings, but he has been red-hot overall since the end of April.