Red Sox's 3 Keys to Beating Rival Yankees in AL Wild Card Series

The day has finally arrived for the Boston Red Sox.

On Tuesday night, the Bronx will be rocking as the Red Sox roll into town for a matchup with the top wild-card seed, the New York Yankees. It's a grudge match on every level, as the Yankees sent the Red Sox home in the same playoff round last year.

How can Boston flip the script this time around? Well, here are three major keys to taking two of the next three games in a hostile Yankee Stadium environment.

1. Finally get to Cam Schlittler

Game 1 feels as though it will be the pivotal matchup in this series, even if the Red Sox winning it last year didn't lead to a Division Series appearance. And the emotionally charged matchup against Yankees ace Cam Schlittler has become a real bugaboo for the Red Sox.

The Yankees have won four of the five games Schlittler has pitched against Boston in his career, and in the one they didn't, he allowed four unearned runs. That game, however, was the closest blueprint the Red Sox are going to get on how to take him down.

To add some intrigue, the Red Sox have had lots more time this year to hit off the Trajekt machine posing as Schlittler in anticipation of this game, whereas last year, they were fighting for their playoff lives during the last week of the season.

2. Find a hot bat to lean on

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) hits a double against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox don't have an obvious answer for "most fearsome hitter in the lineup." But they've got six or seven guys who can change a game on any given night — they've just got to find the right guy at the right time here.

Whether it's a coming-out party for Roman Anthony, a resurgence from Adley Rutschman, or a proclamation from Willson Contreras that the hand injury is of no concern, the Red Sox need someone to have a big series that the rest of the lineup can rally around.

3. Stay on script

Sep 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox have a strong blueprint on the mound if the starters do their job. Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray, and Ranger Suárez can turn the ball over to a strong cohort from innings six through nine, which is especially lethal with Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman lined up to close things out.

Tolle has fared well against the Yankees. Gray used to play for them, and there's still plenty of bad blood over how that ended. Suárez hasn't pitched well against New York in his career, but he's been a playoff hero on multiple occasions.