Red Sox's All-Star Duo Could Be Gone Before 2026 Deadline

It has been an interesting week for the Boston Red Sox, to say the least.

Boston kicked off a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday with a big-time 10-1 win at Fenway Park. It was a much-needed win and now the Red Sox need to string a few together and start to get themselves out of this hole they have dug. Boston is 11 games under .500. It's not going to fix itself in one day. Hopefully, Friday's win is the start of something.

If not, then Boston is going to be a team to watch ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, and not for a good reason. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear to the media this week that the team is going to have to "pivot" if the club can't right the ship.

It'll be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle the deadline with handful of intriguing veterans on their roster. While discussing the trade deadline, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that if Boston sells, then Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman would both be "obvious" trade candidates.

The Red Sox Have Options Who Could Be On The Move

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Gray, a well-performing 36-year-old on an expiring contract, is an obvious trade candidate," Cotillo wrote. "So too is closer Aroldis Chapman despite having an affordable ($13 million) vesting option for 2027. Utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa could fetch a small price as a veteran rental with postseason experience."

Gray has made 12 starts in his first season with the Red Sox. The three-time All-Star has a 3.03 ERA and an 8-1 record. He's actually leading the league with a .889 winning percentage. When the 2026 season comes to an end, Gray has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season, that isn't likely to be picked up. If it is declined, then there will be a $10 million buyout attached. If the team picks up the mutual option and Gray declines, it would forfeit the buyout.

When it comes to Chapman, he's arguably the best closer in baseball right now. He has a 0.46 ERA in 20 total appearances so far this season to go along with 13 saves. Recently, Chapman made some headlines because he was asked about the hypothetical idea of reuniting with the New York Yankees and noted that he would want an apology from Brian Cashman if an unlikely deal were to happen.