Red Sox's Craig Breslow Backs Chad Tracy, But Questions Remain

The Boston Red Sox already made one significant change at manager this season. Could another move be on the way?

When the Red Sox fired Alex Cora, the club turned to former Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy to take over the club. He has a built-in relationship with a lot of the young guys on the roster because of the fact that he managed them down in the minors. So, the fit made a lot of sense. Under Tracy, the Red Sox have shown promise at points, but have remained inconsistent. When Cora was fired, Boston was 10-17 on the season. Since then, the club has gone 12-14. It's also important to note that the Red Sox are also the worst team in baseball at home with an 8-18 record. No other team in the league has fewer than 10 wins at home.

Things need to improve. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow had positive things to say about Tracy, though, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox Have Decisions To Make

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) stands in the dugout before a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Kind of feeling each other out, getting to build a relationship, and it’s been great to watch him operate and see the calming and stabilizing influence he’s had on the clubhouse,” Breslow said, as transcribed by Healey. “I’m here to try and support him however I can. ...

"We haven’t won as many games as any of us would have liked. You can start to see better at-bats, hitting the ball a little bit harder, better timing overall. We’ve pitched great in May. We’ve consistently played good defense."

While this is the case, he didn't commit to him as the long-term manager of the Red Sox. That shouldn't surprise anyone with how the season has gone so far.

"It just hasn’t really been a subject that’s come up," Breslow said when asked if another move could be on the way this season.

With how the season has gone so far, Boston shouldn't make another move with the long-term future of the organization in mind. What if the Red Sox miss the playoffs and end up moving on from Breslow? It could get awkward if a permanent manager were to be hired in the short term.

Over the course of the season, much has been said about how the club has the talent to turn things around. But now they are 22-31. At some point, that talent has to translate to wins or it will lead to trades instead.