Red Sox Trade Starter, Keep Jarren Duran, Plus 2 More 2026 Hot Takes

Over the next few months, it's going to be interesting to see how the Boston Red Sox try to fix this roster on the fly and get back into contention in the American League.

The biggest thing going for Boston right now is the fact that the American League as a whole has been bad. There are just four teams in the American League right now: Tampa Bay Rays (30-15), New York Yankees (28-19), Cleveland Guardians (26-22), and the Chicago White Sox (24-22). Right now, there isn't a team in the American League West above .500 with the Athletics being the closest at 23-23.

Boston is 19-27 on the season so far with 116 games left in the season. Somehow, Boston is just three games out of a Wild Card spot. There's plenty of time left and Boston seemingly just needs to inch back towards .500 to give itself a chance at a playoff spot. These next few months will be full of chatter on how the club can improve and get to that point. Also, if the team struggles, there will be plenty of noise about guys to trade away.

With that being said, let's dive into four hot takes for the rest of the 2026 Major League Baseabll season.

Boston Will Trade A Starter

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

If Kutter Crawford or Patrick Sandoval were healthy, they would be obvious options here. But, there's really no way to know when either will pitch again. Johan Oviedo is another guy who could fit this description as well, but he's also on the Injured List. Arguably, the two guys to watch should be Brayan Bello and Sonny Gray.

Bello has struggled so far this season and could be in a tough spot when Garrett Crochet returns to the mound. Gray has been awesome, but has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season that certainly doesn't seem like it will be picked up. When healthy, Boston has a surplus of talented starting pitching, especially with Payton Tolle thriving in the majors. The Red Sox need more offense and trading a starter would be the best way to add a piece. Keep an eye on Bello and Gray.

Boston Will Keep Jarren Duran

May 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts after a double against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Duran has had a disappointing season so far. He has played in 41 games and is slashing .183/.243/.305 with a .548 OPS, four homers, 18 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. He has been at the top of the order as well since interim manager Chad Tracy took over. Boston needs more out of him. Naturally, trade rumors and speculation have popped up. Duran is 29 years old and has two more seasons of control. Why flip him when his trade value is at a low point? There are still years of control left to hope he can turn things around. If the right deal comes around, then the Red Sox should consider all options. But with Duran struggling right now, it's hard to believe there will be a substantial offer.

Chad Tracy Will Lose The Interim Manager Tag

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) looks on before a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tracy took over when the Red Sox fired Alex Cora. While the Red Sox haven't had a significant turnaround yet, clearly Boston likes him. He's Craig Breslow's guy right now. Boston made significant changes to the coaching staff and tasked Tracy with trying to help fix this team on the fly. Plus, he has a lot of experience with the young core of the Red Sox. It'd be surprising to see another managerial change in the short term.

Boston Will Make the Playoffs

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19( runs for second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Again, the Red Sox are just three games out of a playoff spot despite having a nightmare start to the season. The pitching is red-hot right now. Boston has the fourth-best team ERA over the last 15 days at 2.69. If the pitching can continue at this rate, then the Red Sox simply just need an average offense to win games. Roman Anthony should be back soon. He'll hopefully be the spark that helps to turn things around. This idea follows the idea about Tracy above. If the Red Sox make the playoffs, that would only make it more likely Tracy sticks.