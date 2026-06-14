Red Sox's Craig Breslow Isn't as Secure in Boston as Expected

While Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow isn't in any danger of being fired in the near future, what about in the long term?

Breslow may not be in any imminent danger of losing his role with the franchise, but after the 2026 season ends, that will be a completely different story, unless Boston can turn its season around.

On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a column with various notes around the league and mentioned that " no one in baseball believes" Boston when it comes to Breslow's job security.

"The Boston Red Sox ownership insists that Craig Breslow, president of baseball operations, is in no immediate danger of being fired," Nightengale wrote. "It’s just that no one in baseball believes them, believing they’ll be looking for his replacement this winter.

The Red Sox Boss Is Up In The Air

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox already fired manager Alex Cora and six of his coaches after going 10-17. They have since gone 18-22, and in danger of being the second Red Sox team since 1933 to have 50 losses by July 4."

Boston has won two straight games heading into its series finale on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. With the two straight wins, the Red Sox are now 10 games below .500 and can go back to single-digits with a win on Sunday.

Kennedy recently made it clear that if the club isn't able to turn the season around quickly, then we could see some changes being made this upcoming summer. These last two games have been a clear step in the right direction, but if the club cannot continue this trend, then Breslow's seat is just going to get hotter and hotter.

With Boston saying that Breslow isn't in any imminent danger of being fired, that's probably true. But that doesn't give any safety or support beyond the 2026 season. As Nightengale pointed out, if the Red Sox's struggles continue, it would be a bit surprising to see Breslow back for another season in 2027. There's an argument that if the Red Sox are planning on moving on, then now would be a good time to do so because the next guy could get their footing before the draft and the trade deadline. While this is the case, again, the club hasn't shown an indication that it's interested in cutting ties with Breslow yet.