Red Sox Confirm Buyer Status; Now What?

The Boston Red Sox went from clear-cut sellers to looking like aggressive buyers in just about one month thanks to their historic 15-game winning streak.

Rumors have been swirling around the Red Sox over the last few days about various trade targets around the league. On Friday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow joined "MLB Now" on MLB Network and confirmed that Boston is looking to add. This shouldn't shock anyone, but it is a public step by the organization, on top of the rumors and reports out there. Breslow specifically said that he's looking to improve the bullpen and acknowledged that the Red Sox are looking for more offense, but aren't looking for a specific position.

"I don't think there's anyone sitting in this seat and trying to make a deep playoff run that would say that they wouldn't explore opportunities to upgrade the bullpen, especially because the bullpen is so important in the postseason. ...

"If we look to upgrade offensively, I don't think we have to pinpoint a particular position in order to make that improvement."

What will the Red Sox target at the Trade Deadline?



Craig Breslow notes that bullpen is always top of mind and that their positional versatility will make acquiring offense easier for the club. https://t.co/IeQthNhRdt pic.twitter.com/Y8clictfh5 — MLB Now (@MLBNow) July 24, 2026

The Red Sox Are Looking To Add

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the last few days, shortstops have popped up in rumors around Boston. Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels and CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals have been the two shortstop names with ties to Boston. Shea Langeliers and Hunter Goodman have been two different catchers connected to the Red Sox.

The fact that Breslow said that Boston isn't looking for a specific position group on offense is interesting. Breslow cited the flexibility of the guys on the roster right now to play all over the place and even noted that the corner outfielders can play center field as well. The Red Sox opened the season with a logjam in the outfield when Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela were all healthy. It was difficult making it all work, especially with Masataka Yoshida as well, but that changed when Anthony got hurt.

If the Red Sox are open to adding in the outfield, someone like Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak or even Jorge Soler could be worth a look.

On the bullpen front, the best reliever in baseball has been out there in trade rumors recently in San Diego Padres flamethrower Mason Miller. The price tag to acquire him would be very high, but he's cost-controlled for the next three seasons. If the goal is improving the bullpen, there won't be a better option available than Miller.

Outside of Miller, one hurler who would be interesting is AJ Minter of the New York Mets. He's a lefty and has a 1.71 ERA in 21 appearances so far this season. If the Red Sox could come away with either, that would certainly be a success. On a smaller scale, two-time All-Star Kirby Yates would be an intriguing option. He has a 3.57 ERA in 26 outings this season for the Los Angeles Angels and is 39 years old.

While it's too early to know who will be coming to town, the club publicly made it known that they are looking.