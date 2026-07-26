Red Sox's Curtis Mead Gamble Comes With Serious Risk of Being Fleeced

Boston Red Sox fans who haven't been following the Washington Nationals too closely this season might have gotten a nasty shock on Saturday night.

In acquiring Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead straight-up for left-handed pitcher Connelly Early, the Red Sox bought in on a first-half breakout from a former top prospect. Mead had three mediocre-to-bad partial seasons in the majors since his 2023 debut before lighting it up in his 87 games for the Nationals this year.

Even if Early had a few clunkers this year, his appeal was obvious. He's got all the tools to be a consistent mid-rotation starter in the majors for the foreseeable future -- perhaps even a bit better. So why, then, did the Red Sox pull the trigger?

Why Mead's breakout might be real (and needs to be)

Jul 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 152 major league games coming into the season, Mead sported negative-0.2 bWAR and a .617 OPS. So bad, in fact, that he was traded twice (so make it three by age 25). It's easy to say the Nationals are selling on him at peak value, because trading him for Early before the season would have been a laughable prospect.

The Red Sox are taking an obvious, calculated gamble. Mead owns an .852 OPS and 17 home runs through 87 games this year, which in theory, makes the Sox much more dangerous in the lineup. Early was on the injured list and had been outpitched by fellow rookie lefties Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett, so in Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's eyes, this move was going to improve the roster for the rest of the season.

Mead's fit for Fenway Park, in particular, is clear. All 17 of his home runs this year have gone to the left of dead center field. His 22.5% air pull percentage is nearly 6% above league average. He's only in the 30th percentile of average exit velocity, but his 69th percentile barrel rate shows he makes the most of that exit velo.

What's a little less clear, and what adds one final risk to the deal, is Mead's negative-9 outs above average at third base. Will they move him back to second, where he's only negative-1 so far in his career, and allow Caleb Durbin to keep cooking at the hot corner?