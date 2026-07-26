What Red Sox Are Getting in Connelly Early-Curtis Mead Stunner

The Boston Red Sox made it known that they were going to be looking to add before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and they certainly weren't kidding.

On Saturday, the Red Sox got their first big deal done ahead of the 2026 trade deadline and it involves young lefty Connelly Early.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox are trading the lefty to the Washington Nationals in a one-for-one swap for 25-year-old slugger Curtis Mead.

BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2026

"Breaking: The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X.

Rumors have been swirling for days about various guys the club could target, including Shea Langeliers, CJ Abrams and Zach Neto. So, a one-for-one swap for Mead certainly is surprising.

Who Is Curtis Mead?

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) acknowledges the dugout after hitting a two RBI double during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mead is in the middle of a breakout season and is under team control through the 2030 season. So far this season, he is slashing .256/.351/.505 with an .856 OPS, 17 homers and 48 RBIs in 86 games played. He also is flexible defensively and can play third base, second base, and first base. Boston has been looking for right-handed power and he certainly fits that description.

It took a few seasons for Mead to really get his bat going in the majors. He made his big league debut in 2023 and played in 24 games as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays and hit .253 with one homer. In 2024, he played in 38 games and hit .238 with one homer. In 2025, he played in 90 games with the Rays and the Chicago White Sox and hit .233 with three homers. So, the 2026 season has been a major breakout for him, to say the least.

Sending Early away certainly stings, especially with the lefty working his way back from injury, but Boston has had a surplus of young pitching with more in the pipeline. If the 2026 version of Mead is the one that is here to stay, this deal will look good in the long run. If he's closer to the guy from the last few years, this deal will not.

It's important to note that this is just the beginning. The deadline won't be here until Aug. 3. This is just the first major deal for Boston with time for more. Boston said that it wanted a big right-handed bat and went out and got one with years of control, without giving up No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias or Payton Tolle. That's a solid start.