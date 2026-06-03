Red Sox's Future Looks Bright After Huge Week From 2025 Draft Class

The Boston Red Sox's 2025 draft class constituted a "big three" of sorts.

Right-handed pitchers Kyson Witherspoon, Marcus Phillips, and Anthony Eyanson all came to the Red Sox in the first three rounds after twirling the pill at SEC schools last year. And over the past three days, each showed off exactly the talents that piqued Boston's interest.

On Tuesday, Phillips took the ball in High-A for the Greenville Drive, and Eyanson made his third start for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs after earning a fast promotion. Both pitchers blanked the opposition, as Phillips went 4 1/3 scoreless innings and Eyanson went five.

Only two days prior, Witherspoon had his turn for the Drive and put forth his best start so far as a professional, with five scoreless innings as well.

What Red Sox have seen from SEC prospect trio

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon (26) pitches against Georgia in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before this week, Eyanson was really the lone success story so far in the minors out of the three early draftees. He had a sub-one ERA for most of May and after Tuesday night, his season ERA is back down to 1.17 across 38 1/3 innings, with 53 strikeouts to boot.

By contrast, Witherspoon's start to the season was a pretty real disappointment. He seemed to be struggling to find his mechanics, and Eyanson blew past him as the consensus No. 1 Red Sox pitching prospect. But with 10 strikeouts and one run allowed in his last two starts, he seems to be finding his groove to some degree.

Phillips, who was drafted with the compensation pick the Red Sox got in the trade that sent Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers, only lowered his season ERA to 7.62 on the season through nine appearances (eight starts). But with 34 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings, he's showing that he absolutely has the stuff to succeed as a professional if he can improve his overall command.

While we're a long way from calling this crop of draftees a true success story, the Red Sox have to feel like there's at least one impact major league starter coming their way from the farm system within the next two seasons.