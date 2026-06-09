Red Sox's Garrett Crochet, Roman Anthony Situation Still Murky

The Boston Red Sox have been missing two of their most important players for a while now, but that isn't going to change in the near future.

Garrett Crochet hasn't pitched in a game since April 25. Roman Anthony hasn't played in a game for Boston since May 4. On Monday, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared on X that Crochet hasn't started throwing since he suffered a "low-grade lat strain." Smith also shared that Anthony isn't swinging yet after being shut down again after progressing to hitting off a tee.

"Roman Anthony not swinging bat yet, Chad Tracy said. Garrett Crochet not throwing yet but 'still improving,' Tracy said. Crochet is on the road trip," Smith wrote.

It's not the update that any Red Sox fan wanted to see. The fact that Crochet is on the road trip is at least a bit of a silver lining because that could be a small sign of throwing or progress to come, but that is speculation. These two are the club's two biggest stars on both sides of the ball. It's going to be hard to completely turn the season around without their No. 1 starter and top overall offensive weapon.

Neither Will Return In The Near Future

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fortunately, the rotation has stepped up in Crochet's absence, for the most part. Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez all have been awesome. Brayan Bello was great behind an opener, but struggled as a starter and was demoted. On the offensive side of the ball, Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela have been consistently great, but the rest of the lineup has been inconsistent. Wilyer Abreu is the closest player in the lineup to Contreras and Rafaela, but he started the season off on a very hot note, but has cooled down.

Unfortunately, neither Anthony nor Crochet are close to coming back for the Red Sox. It's tough how things have gone. When both of these stars landed on the Injured List, it was expected that they would be short stays — at least publicly. It hasn't been the reality. Both have missed over a month of action and neither has a timeline for return.

For Crochet to return, he'll need to start throwing bullpens and then build up to pitching in live games and likely a rehab assignment. For Anthony, he needs to go through an entire batting progression again and work his way up to contact with an actual baseball and then live pitching and then game action.