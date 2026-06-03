Red Sox Notes: Garrett Crochet Setback, Roman Anthony Update, Drama In Boston

The Boston Red Sox took down the Cleveland Guadians in a series over the weekend, but it didn't quiet the negative noise around the organization, unfortunately.

Boston had a day off on Monday and followed up by beginning a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox's Fenway troubles continued and Boston dropped the series opener, 4-2. It wasn't a bad game, by any means. The Red Sox had chances, but just couldn't capitalize and now they are even further out of the American League East race. Boston is 25-34 on the season so far and 11 1/2 games out of first place in the division.

Simply put, it has been a difficult season so far. It doesn't help when negative injury information comes out as well. With that being said, let's take a look at the biggest stories swirling around Boston right now.

Garrett Crochet Setback

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It has been a lost season for Garrett Crochet so far and there's no sign yet that he's close to a return. In fact, he was shut down from throwing. He was expected to throw a bullpen on Tuesday, but he was shut down beforehand. Crochet underwent an MRI and it was revealed that the big lefty has “a very low-grade lat strain." Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared the news on Tuesday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

Crochet acknowledged that he didn't feel like he was "super deep" in his progression before the lat strain popped up, as transcribed by Smith.

"I don’t feel like I was really like super deep in the progression anyways, but I think a lot of it depends on the downtime,” Crochet said. “So we’ll kind of see. If I’m able to throw tomorrow, obviously that would be super positive. It’s a waiting game.”

Even if he starts throwing again in the coming days, it's going to be some time before he's back on the mound in a game.

Roman Anthony Update

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Anthony was shut down from swinging again on May 28 after he experienced pain hitting off a tee. He began his progression with dry swing and advanced to tee work. Tee work may not sound like much, but that is a big step in the recovery here because we're talking about a partially torn ligament in his hand. Dry swings are one thing, but the vibrations and impact of the ball itself on the bat are another story. He felt pain and was shut down. As of May 30, Anthony had not begun swinging again.

Drama In Boston

May 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) rounds third base en route to scoring during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have been terrible at Fenway Park this season. There's no way to sugarcoat it. Boston is the worst home team in the league and is 9-20 at Fenway Park. On Tuesday, utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa dropped a cryptic take on the difference between the club at home and on the road.

"I just feel like on the road we’re a very close-knit team, we come home and there’s just a lot of people. It’s different. It’s just a different vibe at home," Kiner-Falefa said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to make it small like how it is on the road. I just feel like at home we see a lot of people we don’t know that are around this area… we gotta find a way to bring that back home.”

Now, what does he mean by that? Kiner-Falefa didn't go deeper into it. But clearly there's something going in in Boston itself. Is it the fans? Something in the clubhouse? The front office? Something is going on behind the scenes and Kiner-Falefa hinted towards it.