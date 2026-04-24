Red Sox Facing Bleak Jarren Duran Situation, Insider Hints

The Boston Red Sox's season hasn't just been ugly in terms of wins and losses. This roster is clumsily built and causing awkward rumors and chatter on all sides.

Jarren Duran is one of the best examples of the problem. Just two years removed from receiving Most Valuable Player votes, the 29-year-old has started slowly and isn't in the lineup on a consistent enough basis to really turn things around.

All offseason, Duran was a name rumored to be available in potential trades, but we consistently heard that the Red Sox were unwilling to give him up for anything less than a godfather offer. On Friday, a report surfaced that suggested his trade value is in an ugly spot now.

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Did Red Sox miss best opportunity to trade Duran?

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) throws the ball during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported an interaction with a front office executive from an American League rival who questioned Boston's judgment for not trading Duran and hinted that his trade value now was insignificant.

“You hold on to Duran all offseason and rebuff overtures for him,” the executive told Feinsand. “I don’t know what you could even get for him right now.”

There's hardly any doubt that Duran would fetch a lesser return in this exact moment than he would have during the offseason, or especially after his breakout 2024 campaign. The question is just how much his value has diminished, weighed against whatever damage it's doing to maintain the roster with all the outfielders present.

Meanwhile, Duran has remained healthy at all times since the start of 2024 while Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu have been significantly less durable. Anthony will miss his third-straight game on Friday with a sore back.

Is there no trade to be made now? Are the Red Sox stuck managing a roster full of square pegs that need to be fit into round holes? That sure seems to be the implication of Feinsand's report.

Trade rumors will certainly fly, because this is the Red Sox we're talking about. But if Duran is on the move this year, we shouldn't hold our breath for some blockbuster return.