Red Sox's Latest Loss Creates Most Horrific Stat of 2026 Season

Major League Baseball's worst home team dropped another series on Thursday at the ballpark that should be near the top of the list of home-field advantages.

For the Boston Red Sox, this 8-2 laugher at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles was embarrassing on so many levels. Brayan Bello once again proved he can't pitch in the first inning, giving up six fast runs, and the offense never came close to responding. And in dropping this series finale, the Red Sox also created their latest, most embarrassing stat of the season.

Remember that series the Red Sox won against the Milwaukee Brewers in early April? If not, then you don't remember the last time they won a series at Fenway Park all that well.

Red Sox's home series losing streak getting crazy

Jun 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have now gone eight consecutive home series without a win. They split a four-game set with the Detroit Tigers in late April, but that Brewers series was their last taste of success. And they've been swept at Fenway Park twice since then -- once by the New York Yankees, once by the Minnesota Twins.

Bello, who entered the day with an 11.57 ERA in the first inning, somehow managed his worst frame of the year. He's now pitching to a 10.35 ERA overall in games he's started this season (35 2/3 innings), vs. a 0.71 ERA in 25 1/3 innings as a bulk reliever.

Why the Red Sox keep trotting him out there every so often to start is becoming a larger mystery by the day, even if his openers have been just as bad as he has in the first.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa opened Pandora's box earlier this week by hinting at extra distractions that were stopping the Red Sox from reaching their maximum potential at home. It almost doesn't matter what those distractions are. They're a sign that this team is disorganized, from the ownership suite all the way down to the clubhouse.

At some point, the bleeding has to stop, or heads are going to roll. The list of players, coaches, and front office executives with safe jobs on opening day of next season is currently quite short.