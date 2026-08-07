Red Sox’s Fenway Park Problem Is Officially Gone

When the Boston Red Sox were struggling across the first few months of the 2026 season, one of the biggest talking points around the club was their struggles at home.

Fenway Park was a disaster for Boston over the first few months of the season. For much of the first few months of the season, the Red Sox actually had the fewest wins in baseball at home. Things have changed, though.

In fact, the Red Sox no longer have the fewest wins at home in the American League. On Thursday night, the Red Sox took down the Chicago White Sox in an extra-inning marathon affair to earn their 28th win of the season at home. That's one more win than the AL East rival New York Yankees at home.

Boston's overall record at home isn't as good. The Red Sox are 28-29 at home, while the Yankees are 27-25. Still, this just goes to show how much the Red Sox's season has changed and it all started thanks to a four-game sweep over the Yankees at home at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox Turned Things Around At Fenway Park

Jul 21, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13) sits in the empty stands as they take on the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

On June 25, the Red Sox kicked off a four-game series against New York with the season on life support. Boston was 32-46 on the season with a little over one month to go until the trade deadline. A series loss against New York would've been disastrous after the Red Sox dropped two out of three games against the Colorado Rockies entering the series. Instead, former Red Sox hurler Connelly Early took the hill and helped lead Boston to the first win of the series. Then, the Red Sox took the next three and kicked off one of the most dominant runs in franchise history.

After the Yankees series, the Red Sox lost two out of three against the Washington Nationals before going on a franchise-record-tying 15-game winning streak. That streak was snapped, but Boston's now riding an eight-game winning streak and is just one game behind New York for the top American League Wild Card spot.

A special run, to say the least.

Even when Boston was at its worst this season, it was still finding success on the road. When the Red Sox finally started winning at Fenway Park, their season changed. That began against New York and now the Red Sox have more wins at home than they do.

It's been a wild stretch for Boston, to say the least.