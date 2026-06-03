Isiah Kiner-Falefa Raises Eyebrows With Take on Red Sox's Home Woes
In this story:
Fenway Park should be a major home-field advantage. Instead, it's becoming a cake walk.
The Boston Red Sox are Major League Baseball's worst home team this year, and that trend worsened on Tuesday night. With a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Boston became the majors' first team to lose 20 home games this year, while they've won only nine.
It's hard to explain exactly why the Red Sox seem to fall into a malaise when they return to Fenway. And as much as veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa may have wanted to galvanize the team by providing some sort of postgame explanation, he did little to clear up any of the confusion.
What did Kiner-Falefa mean by this?
Kiner-Falefa made a vague reference to "people" as external sources of pressure and distraction that seemed to be weighing on the Red Sox whenever they came home for a series.
"I just feel like on the road we’re a very close-knit team, we come home and there’s just a lot of people. It’s different. It’s just a different vibe at home," Kiner-Falefa said, via NESN and Tyler Milliken. “We’ve got to figure out a way to make it small like how it is on the road. I just feel like at home we see a lot of people we don’t know that are around this area… we gotta find a way to bring that back home.”
With all deference to Milliken, who's always on top of posting the Red Sox players' latest thoughts, it's really hard to say there was anything "very clear" about Kiner-Falefa's messaging here. But frankly, we digress.
The Red Sox have a lot of young players who haven't necessarily been around a major city where people know their name. Does Kiner-Falefa think those players have their heads in the wrong places throughout the day when there's a game at Fenway that night?
Or, on the flip side, does the veteran think the expectations from the fan base are causing Boston to lose sight of the game between the lines? The fans have been known to chant angry refrains about ownership at times this year.
Whatever the issue, the Red Sox need to solve things quickly before the playoffs become an impossibility.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com