Red Sox's Trade Deadline Focus Is Starting to Come Into Focus

The Boston Red Sox have saved their season with one of the wildest winning streaks you're going to see.

Boston enters action on Tuesday riding a 14-game winning streak, which is the second-longest winning streak in the franchise's history. If the Red Sox win on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, they will tie the 126-year franchise record with 15 straight wins. The record is held by the 1946 Red Sox, which had Hall of Famer Ted Williams at 27 years old.

What Boston has been able to do over the last few weeks has been insane and what makes it even more impressive is the fact that the club is missing a handful of key players, including Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Trevor Story, Connelly Early, Marcelo Mayer, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, among others. This is a gritty Red Sox club and they have put themselves in a position to go out and add ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, rather than selling off pieces, which seemed like a foregone conclusion just a few weeks ago.

If you're a Red Sox fan, ESPN's Jeff Passan dropped an update on Tuesday that will get you excited for the upcoming deadline.

The Red Sox Are Looking To Make A Splash

Jul 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) catches a fly ball of Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (not pictured) for the final out of the game during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When you can add talent, you add talent," Passan said on the "The Pat McAfee Show." "Mojo can absorb it, if that mojo is real. ... There are some others out there, at least names being tossed around that would make a lot of sense for the Red Sox.

"Shortstop is a position of importance to them and of focus to them. We added a new name to that top-100 trade candidate list and No. 6 is Zach Neto from the Los Angeles Angels. I don't know if it will be specifically Neto. There's an opportunity to go out and get Jeremy Peña from the Houston Astros and even CJ Abrams."

"When you can add talent you add talent..



There are some names being tossed around that would make a lot of sense at the trade deadline for the Red Sox..



I think the Red Sox are gonna try and be aggressive" ~ @JeffPassan #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bqzpMs4I1e — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 21, 2026

Boston has been rolling with a middle infield tandem of Tsung-Che Cheng at shortstop and Anthony Seigler at second base in the absence of Story and Mayer. Other players have gotten into the mix, including Andruw Monasterio, but Cheng and Seigler have consistently been in the mix during this hot streak.

The fact that Passan reported that shortstop will be an area of focus is very interesting for multiple reasons. First and foremost, what does this mean for Story? The two-time All-Star has been working his way back from sports hernia surgery and is hoping to begin a minor league rehab assignment in August. If the Red Sox were to go out and land a shortstop, like Neto or Abrams, clearly that would impact Story's return. In that case, Story could move to second base or even designated hitter. There would be a major question about Mayer's role with the club too. He has played second base and third base this season and also is working his way back.

So, if the Red Sox were to go out and get one of the elite shortstop options, both Story and Mayer would be completely up in the air with their roles with the club.

Another reason why it's interesting that Passan mentioned shortstop as an area Boston is focused on is that it shows that the Red Sox are really interested in making a splash. If the Red Sox could get Neto, Peña or Abrams, that would be a blockbuster deal that moves the needle. On top of these guys, another shortstop who could be an intriguing option is Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets.

Boston has pulled itself from the bottom of the American League standings, to playoff contention. It sounds like the Red Sox aren't messing around. These names mentioned by Passan are stars. It sounds like the Red Sox are going big-game hunting, to say the least.