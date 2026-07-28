Red Sox Not Pursuing Mets' 5-Time All-Star At Trade Deadline: Report

Trade rumor season has never been hotter, and neither have the Boston Red Sox.

Winners of 22 of their last 26 games, the Red Sox have catapulted themselves right into the playoff picture after mostly playing dreadful baseball before the All-Star break. If there's one obvious position of need heading into Monday's trade deadline, it's shortstop.

Perhaps the biggest name thought to be at least somewhat available on the shortstop trade market this summer is New York Mets five-time All-Star Francisco Lindor, who has scuffled on both sides of the ball in his age-32 season. The Red Sox were the subject of some light Lindor rumors early in July, but we never heard anything concrete about them wanting to bring him to Boston.

Red Sox definitely out on Lindor?

Jul 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets short stop Francisco Lindor (12) on deck against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic took things a step further. According to Bowden, the Red Sox have no interest in Lindor and the 5 1/2 years remaining on the $341 million extension he signed with the Mets that kicked in for the 2022 season.

"The Red Sox are not engaged in trying to acquire Lindor. Instead, they have pursued CJ Abrams, Zach Neto and Jeremy Peña," wrote Bowden. "Lindor’s contract and age are too much of an issue for Boston to pursue him at this trade deadline."

Bowden was clearly reporting on the Red Sox's pursuits here, even if he didn't cite a source. And there have been other strong hints that Neto, Abrams, and Peña were the team's preferred targets -- with none of the above a lock to be moved by their respective teams.

It's not as though Lindor is over the hill at this point. Even after a slow start, his OPS+ is up to 104 on the year in just 50 games (he missed two months with a left calf injury from April to June). It's the defense that is perhaps more of a concern as he enters his mid-thirties at a famously unforgiving position.

All in all, it's not a shock that the Red Sox would be disinterested in picking up the bill for Lindor. But it does add to the pressure to get this deadline right, because there's little doubt he's a win-now type of player.