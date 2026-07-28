Red Sox's Perfect 3-Player Trade Deadline Haul Looks Like This

The action began early for the Boston Red Sox at this year's trade deadline, which has the fan base clamoring for more.

After picking up new infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the Red Sox can't afford to sit on their laurels in a wide-open American League. More moves are undoubtedly in the works, so we're here to point out what the best moves would be.

What would the perfect three-player haul for the Red Sox look like over the next week leading up to Monday's deadline? We're here to tell you.

Hunter Goodman - Colorado Rockies C

We know the Red Sox need power, even after acquiring Mead, who came in with 17 home runs. Why not go after the guy who has the third-most long balls in all of baseball?

The Colorado Rockies have a chance to cash in on their best trade chip of the decade so far in Goodman, who isn't a great defensive catcher, but is also probably better behind the dish than Connor Wong. And if the Red Sox have to pay a premium, it's still worthwhile to get the best catching bat they would have had since Carlton Fisk.

Luke Weaver - New York Mets RP

Jul 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As soon as it became clear that the Red Sox weren't going to be sellers and move Aroldis Chapman, Luke Weaver quickly jumped to the top of the "best reliever moved at the deadline" discussion. Well, the Red Sox would be smart to be the team to land him.

With a contract that has him locked in for a $12.5 million salary next year, Weaver would be a piece of two potential playoff runs in Boston. His 1.93 ERA and 0.88 WHIP are among the cream of the crop of the setup men across the game. Plus, the Red Sox have always loved picking up former New York Yankees.

Clay Holmes - New York Mets SP/RP

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alright, I'll admit it. I'd be satisfied with just Goodman and Weaver. Or Goodman and Holmes, as it were. But couldn't the Red Sox use Holmes in particular, now that Connelly Early is gone? And even if it would cost a lot to trade for both of these Mets arms, there's always a case to be made for a package deal.

Having a capable starting pitcher who can shift to the bullpen in the postseason is every manager's dream. If a couple of Red Sox starters wind up getting hurt, they could be very glad they grabbed another rotation piece. But if not, Weaver and Holmes could fortify a bullpen that doesn't have enough reliable righty options behind Garrett Whitlock.