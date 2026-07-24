Red Sox Eyeing 3 Major Trade Targets, Per Latest Report

It's a tough year to be on the trade market searching for offense, but the Boston Red Sox have to go all-out at this point.

Entering Friday, the Red Sox somehow owned the third wild card spot in the American League, owing mainly to the weakness of the competition this year. But a 15-game winning streak showed that this team is capable of beating anyone, even if it also showed for most of the year that it could also lose to anyone.

Before the winning streak, the Red Sox were pretty clearly the worst offense in the AL. Another impact bat in the top half of the lineup would make a huge difference. It's tough to tell, though, which upgrades are legitimately available at this time of year, with only 10 days to go before the Aug. 4 deadline.

Who Red Sox like in trades, per insider

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It always helps to have some idea of what the club is thinking, even if they won't tell us themselves.

On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today identified three hitters presumed to be up for discussion whom the Red Sox were particularly interested in acquiring.

"(The Red Sox have) got plenty of money in the coffers after unloading Rafael Devers last summer, and have no hesitancy acquiring big stars," Nightengale wrote. "They made attempts to acquire (Los Angeles) Angels center fielder Mike Trout in the past, and this time have their eyes on Angels shortstop Zach Neto or shortstop C.J. Abrams from the Washington Nationals. They also salivate over the idea of having Shea Langeliers (of the Athletics) behind the plate."

The issue at this deadline is that none of those three is a lock to be moved. All three are under control for 2 1/2 more years, and the Nationals are hovering around the periphery of the wild card race. In years past, the Angels never offloaded anyone important even when they were out of the race, and the A's might be trying to get to Las Vegas in 2028 with a team capable of staying out of last place.

Also, since when was it casual, middle of a paragraph news that the Red Sox tried to get Mike Trout? When? For who? Nightengale leaving us on a cliff-hanger there.