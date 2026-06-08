Red Sox's Reported Nate Eaton Promotion Comes With Roster Question

It sure sounds like the Boston Red Sox are going to give another right-handed bat a shot in the majors.

Boston has been trying to find a way to spark the offense recently. One way the club has done so was by promoting catcher/utility man Mickey Gasper back in May. He has been awesome and is slashing .303/.347/.379 with a .726 OPS, five RBIs, and three doubles. Gasper has played so well that he has moved ahead on the catcher depth chart. Nick Sogard was another guy who got an opportunity and played well, but he's on the Injured List right now.

On Monday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox are now giving Nate Eaton a shot and brought him to Tampa Bay for the club's three-game series beginning on Monday night.

"Sources: The Red Sox brought Nate Eaton to Tampa Bay," Healey wrote. "A specific transaction/countermove is TBD. Not expected to be injury-related."

The Red Sox Are Making An Intriguing Move

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton (40) celebrates after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

At the time, the corresponding move was not reported. WEEI's Rob Bradford followed up shortly afterward and noted that a trade is "no trade imminent." Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that newly acquired lefty Joe La Sorsa has been optioned to Triple-A.

"Source: Joe La Sorsa has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester," Alexander wrote.

This move makes a lot of sense. The expectation is that Garrett Whitlock will return to the club at some point during the Rays series. With Whitlock coming back soon, that made La Sorsa more expendable to go to Triple-A.

The big thing is going to be seeing how the Red Sox handle the roster when Whitlock does officially return. Boston hasn't announced the reported moves of the day, as of writing, but if it does end up being simply Eaton up and La Sorsa down, then when Whitlock is activated, it will be interesting to see which position player potentially gets the boot at that point.

All in all, bringing Eaton up to the big leagues is a good idea. He has been great down in Triple-A this season. Eaton has played in 48 games and is slashing .283/.348/.450 with a .798 OPS, five homers, 22 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 11 doubles. Last season, he played in 41 games for Boston in the majors and slashed .296/.348/.383. Right now, the Red Sox need offense and Eaton is someone who can help in that department.