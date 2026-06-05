Red Sox Notes: Kristian Campbell Update, What Craig Breslow Said to Brayan Bello

So far this season, it feels like the Boston Red Sox have gotten bad injury news on a daily basis.

Boston has been snakebitten by injuries all season to this point and currently has Garrett Crochet, Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, Johan Oviedo, Garrett Whitlock, Triston Casas, Nick Sogard, Romy Gonzalez, Trevor Story, and Roman Anthony all on the Injured List. On Friday, it was announced that Crochet was being moved to the 60-Day Injured List to make room for lefty hurler Joe La Sorsa on the big league roster.

Kristian Campbell Update

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Over the course of the season, the vibes have been low and the injuries are a major reason why. While this is the case, the Red Sox got some positive news on Friday. Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that Kristian Campbell and Nate Eaton are both feeling better and won't miss much more time.

"Kristian Campbell (side) and Nate Eaton (hamstring) are feeling better and shouldn’t be out much longer for Triple-A Worcester," Cassell wrote.

On Thursday, Campbell left Triple-A Worcester's contest with side tightness, which caught the attention of Red Sox fans. Fortunately, he's going to be alright.

What Craig Breslow Said To Brayan Bello

May 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

On a different note, the Red Sox demoted Bello down to Triple-A officially on Friday afternoon. The news was reported on Thursday after Bello allowed eight earned runs, including six runs in the first inning, against the Baltimore Orioles. Arguably, it was the right call. The 2026 season has been tough for him and his role has shifted.

When Bello has started games, he has struggled. After Friday's contest, he has a 10.35 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched as a starter this season. In four appearances behind an opener this season, Bello has been incredible with a 0.71 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

With Bello now down in Triple-A, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow shared what he said to the young hurler, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

“One of the things we asked him to do was fall in love with baseball all over again," Breslow said, as transcribed by Healey.

Boston needs Bello to be at its best. His performance behind an opener shows exactly why the Red Sox need him. Hopefully, this stint down in Triple-A helps to fix whatever is going on.