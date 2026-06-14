Red Sox's Win Over Rangers Mercifully Ends Horrible Streak

How bad have the Boston Red Sox been at home this season? Ironically enough, their win on Saturday may have provided the best measuring stick.

The Red Sox took down the Texas Rangers by a 6-3 score to ensure they would win their three-game series. On Sunday night, they'll go for their first sweep since May against the Detroit Tigers.

But more importantly, the Red Sox won a series at Fenway Park for the first time since April 8. Yes, seriously. They went over two months without so much as a simple two-of-three series win at Fenway, and in between those wins, they played some remarkably horrific ball in Boston.

Red Sox's home losing streak by the numbers

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini (37) tags out Boston Red Sox pinch runner Connor Wong (12) during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

When the Red Sox won a clean 5-0 decision over the Milwaukee Brewers on that Wednesday in April, they had no idea what was about to unfold. A historic stretch of awful baseball at Fenway also included the firings of manager Alex Cora and five of his assistants, plus injuries to the team's two biggest starts, Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox went 7-18 in home games between the Milwaukee series and the Texas series. In overall series results, they went 0-7-1, and were swept twice. One came at the hands of the New York Yankees, and the other against the Minnesota Twins.

With these two wins, the Red Sox have climbed to 12-21 at home on the season, which means they're only one game under .500 on the road. The San Francisco Giants have the sport's second-worst home record this year at 13-20.

Picking up a sweep on Sunday night would be massive for the Red Sox's chances of avoiding a trade deadline fire sale. Frankly, every game counts much more at this point when there are only six weeks left to really drive home that message to the front office and the ownership group.

Red Sox lefty Connelly Early has the honor of taking the mound for that big Sunday night game, while old friend Nathan Eovaldi will try to salvage a win in the series for the sub-.500 Rangers.