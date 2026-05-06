Red Sox's Worst Fears Confirmed With Star Prospect Juan Valera

This week, the Boston Red Sox had their worst fears confirmed with one of the fastest risers in their farm system.

Nineteen-year-old right-hander Juan Valera was making swift progress through the system over the last couple of years with his triple-digit fastball, and although he was limited last year due to right elbow inflammation, he came out of the gates firing this year -- until he was suddenly shut down with more elbow troubles that seemed like a serious issue for the last few weeks.

As was first reported by Christopher Smith of MassLive on Wednesday, Valera recently underwent Tommy John surgery, which was every member of the organization and fan's worst fear from the beginning.

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What Valera's surgery means

Fans watch the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at the base of the Green Monster April 23 at Fenway Park in Boston. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The loose recovery timetable for Tommy John is 12-18 months, meaning Valera will undoubtedly miss this season and almost definitely part of next season. The question, at this point, is whether we see him pitch at all before 2028.

A High-A Greenville team that had one of the most electric rotations in Minor League Baseball early in the season has now lost two of its members -- Valera to the surgery, and Anthony Eyanson to a Double-A promotion. Whenever Valera does return to game action, it won't so much matter the level he's at, but it will be crucial for his stuff to bounce back to the spot it was in before the injury.

Why timing is devastating for Valera, Red Sox

Valera, who ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the Boston system according to the latest MLB Pipeline update, had a chance to make his way to Double-A this season if he kept up the good work from his first three starts. Even Triple-A might have been on the table if he kept racking up strikeouts. Now, he's going from the fast track to a much more uncertain major league debut timeline.

Valera was mowing down High-A hitters to start the year -- two runs allowed and 17 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings. His numbers weren't as good in 10 starts at High-A last year, but the strikeouts were still up and the stuff was electric.

Whenever Valera comes back, he'll still be a prized prospect in the Boston system. It's just hard to know whether he'll get right back to dominating the way he was, and how much the pipeline might have changed around him to affect his debut chances.