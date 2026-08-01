Red Sox Surprisingly Connected to Orioles Star Adley Rutschman

The Boston Red Sox are looking for catching help and there are surely some interesting options making headlines across Major League Baseball right now.

For example, Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported, while citing an executive around the league, that the Orioles want to trade three-time All-Star Adley Rutschman. In the process, Sherman mentioned Boston as a team looking to add a backstop.

"One executive from a team pursuing catching described the Orioles as 'wanting to trade [Adley Rutschman]' while two others from different clubs put the likelihood at exactly the same — 60/40 that he would be dealt. ...

The Red Sox Need A Catcher

Jul 1, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a RBI single in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“One item that will not deter the Orioles if they trade Rutschman is doing so within the AL East, a source said. The Yankees, Red Sox and Rays are among those pursuing a catcher, as are the White Sox and Dodgers.”

If Rutschman is really out there for the taking, he would be a phenomenal target for Boston. So far this season, he's slashing .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight homers and 47 RBIs in 67 games played. He's 28 years old and would be a fill two holes for Boston. First and foremost, Boston needs another right-handed bat. Rutschman is someone with pop and who can get on base consistently. His bat is good enough to fill that hole for the club.

On the other hand, the Red Sox need a catcher. Reports have been surfacing indicating that Boston is looking for a backstop and it's thanks in large part to the fact that Carlos Narváez has mightily struggled this season offensively. Narváez is slashing .189/.259/.537 on the season so far.

The biggest problem with pursuing Rutschman is the fact that both Boston and Baltimore are in the American League East. Would the Orioles be willing to trade a homegrown player who developed into a star in Baltimore within the division with another year of control left? Maybe not. But Sherman at least made it sound like a possibility by saying that trading Rutschman within the AL East would not "deter" Baltimore.

The biggest thing going for Boston right now is its pitching. The Orioles lack pitching in the majors and even down in the minors. Only one of the Orioles' top five prospects is a pitcher right now in Joseph Dzierwa (No. 3). If they want to add pitching, Boston is the team to target. Again, a deal within the American League East of this size mid-season doesn't seem likely. But it's something the Red Sox should try to swing.