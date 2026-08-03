Mets Star Slugger Among Red Sox's Trade Deadline Targets

The Boston Red Sox have just a few hours left to add another slugger before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston added Curtis Mead earlier in the week, but now he's on the Injured List after fracturing his wrist after getting hit by a pitch on his hand/wrist in his first game with the organization.

Even before Mead got hurt, rumors were swirling about more pieces that the Red Sox could add. Mead seemingly was the beginning, not the end for the Red Sox in the trade market. Now, the clock is ticking. There are just a few hours left to go before the deadline and Boston is still looking with shortstop and catcher reportedly being the priority. Over the last week, a handful of names have been tossed around. Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels has been the most consistent name, but the asking price reportedly is absurd. On the catching front, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe threw an intriguing name out there that hasn't been talked about a lot: catcher Francisco Alvarez of the New York Mets.

The Red Sox Are Looking For A Bat

Jul 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) reacts after scoring in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Sox have been connected to virtually every shortstop and catcher on the market — some unavailable (Elly De La Cruz, Otto Lopez), and some who remain available in the right deal (CJ Abrams, Zach Neto, Liam Hicks, Francisco Alvarez, Hunter Goodman, among others)," Speier wrote.

Alvarez would be an elite addition, if the Red Sox could get a deal over the finish line. He's just 24 years old and is under team control through the 2029 season. When he's at his best, he's an elite right-handed bat in the middle of the order. In 2023, he bashed 25 homers and drove in 63 runs in 123 games played as a rookie.

So far this season, he has played in 76 games and is slashing .255/.341/.440 with a .781 OPS, 12 homers, 27 RBIs, nine doubles and 25 runs scored.

The biggest reason why the Red Sox need a catcher is because of Carlos Narváez's struggles at the plate this season. Narváez entered the season looking like potentially the catcher of the future for Boston, but is slashing .187/.260/.275 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 62 games played. He's 27 years old. If Boston could get someone like Alvarez, that would be a game-changer and fix the position while giving Boston a right-handed bat it has been searching for.

New York has been selling off pieces left and right. If Alvarez is available, he'd be a massive win for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office.