What We Know About Red Sox's Adley Rutschman Blockbuster Trade Drama
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The Boston Red Sox made waves when news circulated of a potential blockbuster deal with their division rival, the Baltimore Orioles, centered around three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.
Red Sox content creator Jared Carrabis got the rumor mill started and he was quickly backed up by notable sources such as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, The New York Post's Jon Heyman and many others.
"Red Sox are moving closer to a deal for Adley Rutschman. Not done yet but very good chance," Heyman wrote on X at 12:22 ET.
Many have claimed that this deal was in the medical review stage, which would be a logical holdup given that Rutschman is currently on the injured list for left wrist inflammation. This is his third stint on the injured list this season -- previously dealing with a left ankle injury and a concussion.
However, at 12:56 ET, ESPN's Buster Olney reported something different.
"The Red Sox and Orioles have a deal arranged for Adley Rutschman. Prospects, medicals set. Red Sox just need to say yay or nay," Olney reported.
Not long after, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand backed up Olney's report on MLB Network.
One area that has not been touched upon by any reliable source is the compensation headed back to the Orioles, leaving fans to speculate whether this trade will involve MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect in shortstop Franklin Arias or Boston's No. 2 prospect Anthony Eyanson, who appears to have a real shot at becoming a frontline starter by next season.
Fans on X seem to believe that Baltimore is fond of the Red Sox's No. 8 prospect, right-hander Juan Valera, but that would be a seemingly light headliner for the Orioles to accept in exchange for the face of their franchise, especially when the trade features division rivals.
"The New York Yankees were very much trying for Adley Rutschman. Elmer Rodriguez was being discussed as a key to the trade," the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported on X.
That would imply that Eyanson is very much in play, as MLB Pipeline ranks Eyanson as the No. 49 prospect in baseball with Rodriguez at No. 72. Sites like Baseball America have them much closer -- Nos. 33 and No. 40.
Since that's the only tangible report we have on prospect compensation, it's worth noting. That said, the seemingly concerning medicals for Rutschman throw the trade formula all out of whack.
The Red Sox are running out of time to pivot should they back out, which means they will not have much more time to wait around. A decision should be imminent.
It was pretty clear that the Red Sox were either going to target a shortstop or catcher at this year's deadline. There was so much smoke regarding the various middle infield options.
The Red Sox have been the talk of the last few days while many reporters talked up Boston's expected aggressiveness as big-game hunters this deadline.
And while the pursuit of Rutschman was not the most expected outcome, Boston was linked to the 28-year-old on Saturday.
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Scott Neville covers the Boston Red Sox for Sports Illustrated's "Boston Red Sox On SI." Before launching the site (formerly called Inside The Red Sox), Neville attended Merrimack College, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media with a minor in Marketing. Neville spent all four years with Merrimack's radio station WMCK, where he grew as a radio/podcast host and producer. His propensity for being in front of a microphone eventually expanded to film, where he produced multiple short films alongside his then-roommate Stephen Mottram. On a journey that began as a way to receive easy credits via film classes, he received a call from "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Charlie Day. Day advised him to make a feature-length film, which he completed his senior year. While writing the film, Neville completed an internship for United Way as part of their NFL Partnership Program. Neville ran the blog for a team of interns and hosted an internet show called "United Way's NFL Partnership Series," where he interviewed NFL alumni. After college Neville wrote for SB Nation's "Over The Monster," a Red Sox sister site of the flagship brand. His work would eventually lead him to a job as a content producer with NESN, where he would cover all sports. After developing as a writer with the top regional network in the world, he was given the opportunity to join the Sports Illustrated Media Group (rebranded to On SI) in his current endeavor as the publisher of "Boston Red Sox On SI." Since then, he's added eight more regional sites with the company. Follow him on Twitter: @ScottNeville46 Email: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow scottneville46