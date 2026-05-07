Red Sox Sign Intriguing Ex-Giants Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Boston Red Sox are rolling the dice on another hurler with big league experience down in the minors.

On Thursday, Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald reported that the Red Sox have signed former San Francisco Giants hurler Raymond Burgos to a minor league deal after a stint with Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League. That's not all, though. In the process, Boston brought up right-handed pitcher Cade Feeney from Double-A to Triple-A, placed infielder Nathan Hickey on the development list, and sent left-handed hurler Erik Rivera to Double-A.

"The WooSox announce they’ve signed LHP Raymond Burgos and transferred RHP Cade Feeney from Portland to Worcester. To make room, the WooSox placed INF Nathan Hickey on the development list and transferred LHP Erik Rivera back to Portland," Cerullo wrote.

The Red Sox Added Another Hurler On Thursday

Feb 24, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Raymond Burgos poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Municipal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest move of the day was the signing of Burgos. He's a 27-year-old former 18th-round pick from the Cleveland Guardians in 2016. He made his big league debut in 2024 as a member of the Giants and made one appearance after bouncing around the minors for years. In his one big league appearance, he allowed one earned run in one inning while striking out one batter.

He made two appearances for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic before the 2026 season kicked off and then made three appearances with Guerreros de Oaxaca. In the World Baseball Classic, Burgos had a 2.45 ERA in 3 2/3 innings pitched. With Oaxaca, he had a 5.25 ERA in 12 innings pitched as a starter. Throughout his professional career, he has seen time both as a starter and as a reliever.

Now, he's one step away from the majors, down with Triple-A Worcester as another left-handed depth option. You can never have too many bullpen depth options, especially left-handed. Feeney is a name coming out of seemingly nowhere. He made seven appearances with Double-A Portland and had an 8.59 ERA in 14 2/3 innings before his promotion to Triple-A. That just goes to show that, especially down in the minors, it's not necessarily about the stats themselves, but more about the stuff and potential. Clearly, the Red Sox see something in Feeney if they are bringing him one step away from the majors.

Hickey is someone fans may know. But he has struggled so far this season and is batting .175 in 15 games with Triple-A Worcester. Hopefully, this will get him back on track. Overall, it certainly was a busy day down in the minors for Boston.