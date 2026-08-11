The Boston Red Sox are bringing another depth pitcher to town.

On Monday, Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported that the Red Sox are signing right-handed pitcher Morgan McSweeney to a minor league deal.

"The Red Sox have signed RHP Morgan McSweeney to a minor league deal, I’m told," Parker wrote. "McSweeney, a Hudson, MA native, pitched in the CPBL this season and was a locker room favorite during his time with the Orioles previously."

McSweeney was a 17th-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles back in 2019. He spent the first five seasons of his professional baseball career in the Orioles' system. He made it all the way up to Triple-A, but was never able to get over the hump and make it to the big leagues. In 2022, he made it up to Triple-A for the first time. That year, he logged a 4.05 ERA overall in 38 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A.

The Red Sox Added More Depth

Feb 23, 2023; Sarasota, FL, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Morgan McSweeney (90) poses for a photo at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, he pitched in 42 games at the Triple-A level and logged a 5.48 ERA. In 2024, he pitched in 12 total games across Double-A and Triple-A and logged a 2.60 ERA.

In 2025, McSweeney made 13 appearances in the Miami Marlins' system at the Triple-A level and had a 2.21 ERA in 61 innings of work. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues or down in the minors yet this season, though. McSweeney made nine appearances with the Rakuten Monkeys before reportedly signing with the Red Sox on a minor league deal.

With McSweeney, the Red Sox are getting a righty reliever with very good size at 6'4'' and who is still young enough to believe that there is still upside with him being just 28 years old. On top of that, McSweeney is a local boy. He is from Hudson, MA. So, the Red Sox are bringing another young depth piece to town at a minimal cost on a minor league deal with upside.

When it comes to pitchers, the Red Sox have shown under Craig Breslow that they know what they're doing. Hopefully, this means that the Red Sox will find a way to turn McSweeney into a big league contributor at some point. At the very least, the Red Sox are bringing a depth option to town with experience at the Triple-A level. At this time of the year, it's hard to ask for much more.