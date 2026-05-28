Red Sox Struck Gold; Rookie Southpaw Emerging As Rotation Star

If he hadn't already had his coming-out party, Boston Red Sox rookie Connelly Early conducted as many festivities as possible on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Facing an Atlanta Braves lineup that entered play in the top three of runs scored across Major League Baseball, Early twirled seven shutout innings on just 97 pitches, allowing four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. It was a slam-dunk answer for the new best outing he's had as a professional, and more importantly, it broke the Red Sox's four-game losing streak.

Early can get lost in the shuffle at times because this Boston rotation is deep, and fellow rookie left-hander Payton Tolle has the more explosive arsenal. But in lowering his season ERA to 2.95 on Wednesday, Early issued a reminder to Red Sox fans that he's been the most consistent young pitcher on the team since his major league arrival.

At the same time, he issued a proclamation of sorts to the rest of the league, especially the Braves, that his star turn was occurring.

What Early's improvement means to Red Sox

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

You can. tell a lot about a young player based on how enthusiastically their teammates back their efforts, and Early has received constant endorsements. Outfielder Jarren Duran called the 24-year-old "an absolute dog" after his Wednesday start, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Not every peripheral stat has looked pristine for Early this season, as even at the end of Wednesday, his FIP sat at 4.45 and his xERA at 4.70. But the fact that he's recorded an out in the seventh inning in four of his last six starts after never doing it in his first 10 as a big-leaguer shows that he's adapting to the learning curve.

We forget about the phrase "pitchability" with some of the more explosive young pitchers in the league, but it's what makes the best pitchers in the game successful. Early has a floor of a mid-rotation guy because he can effectively mix six pitches and keep hitters off balance.

But if he keeps refining his arsenal and can generate whiffs on the fastball, as he did seven times on Wednesday? Then the Red Sox will have another borderline ace on their hands.