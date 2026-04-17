Red Sox Suffer MiLB Scare as No. 5 Prospect Juan Valera Exits

The Boston Red Sox have a lot of exciting arms down in the minors, but had a scare on Thursday.

Flamethrower Juan Valera has gotten a lot of buzz so far this season. The 19-year-old righty has been electric for High-A Greenville. His last start came on April 9 before taking the hill on April 16. In his last appearance, he went five innings and allowed just two base hits while topping out with a blistering 101.7 miles per hour fastball. All in all, it was a good day for the hurler and got a lot of fans' attentions.

Unfortunately, his next got the fanbase's attention, but for a negative reason. On Thursday, Valera took the mound for Greenville again, but was forced to exit early due to an apparent injury, as shared on X by Brendan Campbell of SoxProspects.com.

Hunter Noll of Beyond The Monster gave Red Sox fans a bit of hope on X afterward.

The Red Sox No. 5 Prospect Left Early

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Everyone try to stay calm. Juan Valera just threw a pitch, walked around the mound, sat down, and came out of the game," Noll wrote. "He doesn't look too [explicit], and he slapped a teammate on the butt as he left the mound. So hopefully nothing too serious. Didn't notice anything on the pitch."

As of writing, the Red Sox haven't officially announced an update on Valera. In a perfect world, this is nothing. In a perfect world, this is simply a young hurler coming out of a game early as a precaution to avoid anything serious. The worst-case scenario, of course, would be some sort of serious arm injury.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on X that Valera exited with elbow inflammation.

"Pitching prospect Juan Valera left his start at Greenville with elbow inflammation, source says. He was recently ranked as Baseball America's No. 100 prospect in baseball," Cotillo wrote.

Valera is a prospect that Red Sox fans should know about, despite the fact that he is down in High-A. He's just 19 years old and already has a fastball flirting with 102 miles per hour. That's insane. Imagine what he's going to look like in a few years as the Red Sox continue to work with him and develop him? He could end up being a monster — whether he sticks in the rotation or is moved to the bullpen at some point. As of right now, we wait to see what happens next. Hopefully, the elbow inflammation isn't anything long-term.