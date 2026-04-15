Red Sox Breakout: 101.7 MPH Arm Is for Real

The Boston Red Sox have yet another young starter breaking out down in the minors right now.

This has been a trend over the last few years. With Craig Breslow leading the charge as the team's chief baseball officer and Andrew Bailey as the team's pitching coach, Boston has been a pitching factory. Last season, it was Connelly Early and Payton Tolle breaking out down in the minors all season. Eventually, both made it to the big leagues. Right now, Tolle is down in the minors and Early is leading the Red Sox's rotation with a 2.29 ERA.

The guys to watch this year for Red Sox fans down in the minors are No. 4 prospect Kyson Witherspoon, No. 5 prospect Juan Valera, No. 9 prospect Marcus Phillips and No. 10 prospect Anthony Eyanson.

The Flamethrower Is Thriving

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Of the group, Valera is already making some noise. Valera is a 19-year-old with a fastball with an electric triple-digit fastball down in High-A Greenville. The 6'3'' flamethrower has made two starts so far this season in Greenville and has a 2.16 ERA and eye-popping 16-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His first start of the season came on April 2 and he went 3 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters while allowing two earned runs. He followed up with his second start of the season on April 9 and was significantly better. Valera pitched five shutout innings against the Hub City Spartanburgers and struck out nine batters and allowed just two base hits across 56 pitches.

Nine strikeouts through five scoreless innings for Boston Red Sox prospect Juan Valera in High-A tonight. pic.twitter.com/K18v37m047 — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) April 9, 2026

The five shutout innings and nine strikeouts weren't even the biggest story of the day for Valera on April 9. Valera topped out at 101.7 miles per hour with a fastball against the Spartanburgers.

Juan Valera topped out at 101.7 mph with his fastball last week 👀



The @RedSoxPlayerDev righthander threw five innings, striking out nine on 56 pitches.



He’s one of the latest additions to our Top 100 🔥



(🎥@RedSoxPlayerDev) pic.twitter.com/puCHoWeJKh — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 14, 2026

It's not often that you're going to see a starting pitcher in general fire off a pitch at 101.7 miles per hour. Right now, he's down in High-A. But if he makes another appearance or two like this, it shouldn't be long until we see him rise up to Double-A Portland. Five innings on 56 pitches with nine strikeouts and a 101.7 miles per hour fastball should be enough to get the fanbase excited and the front office's attention.

He has gotten a lot of buzz this season already. If you're a Red Sox fan, you should know about him right now. Arguably, he's the guy to watch to potentially make a quick jump through the minors this season.