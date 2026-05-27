Red Sox Wasting No Time, Already Hunting Deals as Pressure Builds

Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to right the ship before the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets completely out of control?

There's a real argument that the club is already teetering in that direction. Boston is nine games below .500 right now at 22-31. The club needs to go on a run. On the bright side, the Red Sox have scored five runs or more in three of their last four games. On the negative side, the Red Sox lost all four of those games. The offense has started to come alive, but the pitching has taken a step back at the same time. Simply put, Boston can't catch a break.

The Red Sox Are Looking To Make A Move

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The story of the season has been the sluggish offense, but there has been a lot of noise over the last week indicating that the club is looking for additions. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy indicated that talks have begun. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow took it a step further while speaking to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic and shared that the club is having conversations every day at this point.

"Another way (to improve) is additions from outside the organization, and we’re having conversations every day about those,” Breslow said to McCaffrey. “At the same time, I think there are a bunch of other teams that see themselves in a similar position, where they’re probably underperforming relative to where they thought they would be in a league that is pretty compressed and not looking to give up on 2026 just yet, which makes it a lot harder to line up on trades.”

The idea of the Red Sox looking around for deals is a good one. This is exactly what they should be doing. But it's just May 27. Just because the Red Sox are looking, doesn't mean another team out there is going to be willing to give up a legit piece that moves the needle this early in the season. Hopefully, that becomes a reality. But there's just no way to know right now.

Clearly, something needs to be done. The Red Sox are 12 1/2 games out of first place and it's not even June yet. Boston isn't in the position anyone expected it to be in. We've already seen the Red Sox make changes by firing Alex Cora and a handful of coaches. If the Red Sox don't start winning soon, we very well could see more changes like that.