Red Sox Notes: 2 Stars Trying to Return, Ugly Twins Series, Boston Looking for Trades

The Boston Red Sox had a much-needed day off on Monday after one of the club's worst series of the season over the weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

With Memorial Day on Monday, it was a bit odd to not see the Red Sox play baseball, but it was for the best after the club was swept by the Twins. Boston needs to reset and will try to get back on track on Tuesday as it begins a three-game series against the No. 1 team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves.

Before the series arrives, let's take a look back at the biggest stories of the last week for the organization, starting with the brutal Twins series.

Boston Blanked By Minnesota At Home

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee (22) runs to first after hitting an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Red Sox entered the three-game series against the Twins riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Kansas City Royals. The vibes were high heading back to Fenway Park, but crashed and burned. Boston's offense wasn't the issue. The Red Sox scored five or more runs in two of the three games. Boston lost 8-6 on Friday, 4-2 on Saturday and 6-5 on Sunday. Boston and Minnesota entered the series in similar spots in the standings, but the Twins trended up, while Boston went down. Now, the Red Sox are 22-30 on the season and the Twins are 26-28.

Garrett Crochet And Roman Anthony Trying To Get Back

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19( runs for second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 4. Crochet hasn't pitched in a game since April 25. On Friday, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy shut down wild rumors out there saying Anthony has a torn ligament in his hand. Kennedy confirmed that Anthony is dealing with a sprain, not a tear. Anthony swung a bat early last week but felt soreness and was shut down. On Friday, it was shared that his grip strength is back.

Crochet is expected to pitch to live hitters on Tuesday in another step back for the club. As of right now, there is not a timetable for a return.

Boston Looking To Make Moves

Boston Red Sox hats | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Red Sox aren't messing around. Kennedy and senior advisor Theo Epstein have both said publicly that the club is already looking to the trade market. Kennedy specifically said that the conversations have started on that front earlier than usual. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey also reported that trade talks have already begun. Boston is trying to fix this offense. Hopefully, it happens soon.