Red Sox-Yankees Series Preview: Aaron Judge Injury Looms Large

The Boston Red Sox have been floundering all season, which could make this the perfect weekend for a trip to face the New York Yankees, or exactly the wrong time.

A few things are working in the Red Sox's favor here. For one, they don't have to play at their own home ballpark, where they're 10-21 this season. More importantly, Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a rib stress fracture on Thursday, meaning he'll be out for multiple months at a minimum.

Here are the top storylines that matter ahead of three games in the Boogie-Down Bronx this weekend.

Judge injury update, plus others

Jun 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) in the dugout after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The last time Judge missed significant time, the Yankees' 2023 season practically imploded on the spot. New York's lineup is much better without him on paper this year, but you never know in the moment how a team will react to news about its best player.

The Red Sox may not feel as if they're coming in whole, but stars Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony have been out of action for a month-plus already. Sure, infielder Nick Sogard hitting the IL earlier this week wasn't ideal, but it's not an utter disaster like the Judge injury has the potential to be.

Return to site of 2025 elimination

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees players and staff celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game three of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's easy to forget at this point, but the Red Sox really did make the playoffs last year. They were a couple of innings and a different bounce or two away from sweeping away the Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, before Cam Schlittler relished in slamming the door in his hometown team's face in Game 3.

The Red Sox went 5-2 at Yankee Stadium last year during the regular season, but that meant nothing once October arrived. This year, they'll have to do something similar to keep a hope and prayer of October alive.

Probable pitchers

Jun 2, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There was no way the Red Sox were escaping Schlittler in this series, but they won't see Gerrit Cole, their long-time nemesis who used to struggle mightily with good Red Sox lineups, particularly those with Rafael Devers in the middle of the fun.

Sonny Gray will take on Ryan Weathers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ranger Suárez goes against Will Warren on Saturday at 7:35. And Sunday is a rematch of that wild-card finale between Connelly Early and Schlittler at 1:35.