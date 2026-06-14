Roman Anthony Questions Still Loom Large for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are still missing their top overall bat with no signs yet of that changing.

On Saturday, Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony spoke to the media about his lingering partially torn ring finger ligament. He hasn't played in a game since May 4 and as of writing, there isn't a clear timeline for that to change. On Saturday, he shared that he's progressing "a lot slower" than he initially expected, but said he is "definitely progressing," as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

“It’s progressing,” Anthony said, as transcribed by Healey. “Progressing a lot slower than I had imagined in the beginning of this, but definitely progressing."

Roman Anthony Is Working His Way Back

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

He followed up and noted that it's an injury was expected to be anywhere between six to eight weeks.

"It’s anywhere from six to eight weeks, but there’s been a million different cases of a million different people taking six weeks, eight weeks, 10 weeks, whatever it is,” Anthony said. “Everyone heals differently. So my best guess [is] it would be somewhere around that point, but again, haven’t really talked much about it.”

He hasn't played since May 4, so we're approaching six weeks at this point. Over the last month, a lot has been said about the messaging from the club about the injury. There has been conflicting information throughout the process with the team initially publicly hoping he wouldn't need an Injured List stint, to him now missing well over a month. Plus, the idea of a sprain vs. a tear was popular with Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy saying at one point there was no tear, only for Anthony to say otherwise just a short time after.

It's been a confusing process, but what is known right now is Anthony said himself that he is progressing on Saturday. He also mentioned the idea of it being an injury that could be anywhere from six to eight weeks, although he did note that everyone heals differently. If we could see Anthony at some point over the next few weeks, that would be great for Boston's chances of turning things around.

At this point, he still needs to progress to full-on hitting. That's going to be the true test for his hand, but he's not there yet. If you're a Red Sox fan hoping for a return, that will be a sign he's close when he gets there.