Top 3 Red Sox Prospects Who Could Steal MLB Roster Spots Soon

The story of the season for the Boston Red Sox has been frustration, so it would hardly be a surprise to see some roster changes as the year progresses.

Boston’s farm system isn’t as loaded with high-level prospects at the upper minor leagues as it’s been for most of the last two years. But there are undoubtedly still young players who could make an impact if given the chance to shine at the major league level.

With that context in mind, let’s look through the three prospects in the Boston system who likely have the best chance to earn major league playing time for the rest of the year, either because a need arises or the players knock down the door.

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Mikey Romero - INF

Worcester third baseman Mikey Romero fields a grounder to set up a double play in the second inning at Polar Park August 1. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Romero might have made his debut by now had he not struggled to open the season at Triple-A. He’s a former first-round pick, so the Red Sox are invested in his success, and the infield at the major league level has been a total mess from the start.

It’s not as though Romero’s start (.626 OPS, two home runs in 40 games) is unrecoverable. And if he does get those numbers back to a healthy spot, he’d be high on the list of promotions if, say, Nick Sogard struggles and Trevor Story remains on the injured list for a couple months.

Jake Bennett - LHP

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

We saw Bennett make two starts for the Red Sox at the start of this month before he was optioned back to Triple-A. He wasn’t meant to be a part of the rotation picture this year, and if Boston gets ace Garrett Crochet back up to speed sometime this summer, he might not need to be.

However, Bennett could also wind up becoming an impact reliever late in the year if the Red Sox are willing to mess around with his development a bit. They did so with Payton Tolle last season, so the question is probably how early in the year they’d be willing to try it, which would also depend on where the team sits in the standings.

Anthony Eyanson - RHP

Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson 24, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock Trojans in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Friday, May 30, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A strong argument could be made that Eyanson is having the best season so far out of anyone in the Red Sox organization. In seven minor-league starts, he’s allowed two earned runs, both on solo home runs. That equates to a 0.61 ERA and a 0.58 WHIP.

The issue, of course, is that this is Eyanson’s first season as a professional. While he was quickly promoted to Double-A, we probably shouldn’t expect him to be in Triple-A in a similar time frame. Still, his total dominance opens the door for a potential major league debut late in the season.