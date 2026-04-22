Triston Casas Moved to 60-Day IL: What It Means for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox promoted an intriguing arm to the big leagues on Wednesday in 22-year-old Eduardo Rivera.

Rivera, who hasn't pitched above Double-A Portland, will replace Jack Anderson in the Red Sox's bullpen in the short term. But Rivera wasn't on the club's 40-man roster, so Boston had another move to make on Wednesday to free up space, outside of demoting Anderson. To free up a roster spot, the Red Sox moved first baseman Triston Casas to the 60-Day Injured List on Wednesday, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Per sources, Red Sox will select Eduardo Rivera, option Jack Anderson and clear a 40-man spot by shifting Triston Casas to the 60-day IL today," Cotillo wrote.

Triston Casas Was Sent To The 60-Day IL

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Any time you hear about someone moving to the 60-Day Injured List, it raises some eyebrows. But, there's not really a need for concern for Red Sox fans right now, based on this news alone.

Casas missed the vast majority of the 2025 season after he ruptured his left patellar tendon. He was brought along slowly in Spring Training and, fortunately, hasn't suffered a setback with his knee. But as he has been working his way back, Casas did suffer a left abdominal strain. Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that the injury doesn't have to do with Casas' rib injury that impacted his 2024 season. But he also noted that Casas will be out for "a while."

With Casas moving to the 60-Day Injured List, it isn't an indication of another injury. It is known that he has an abdominal strain. He's been on the Injured List all season to this point. Because of this, being moved to the 60-Day Injured List would make him eligible to return towards the end of May. With Cora saying that he won't be back for "a while," it's hard to imagine that he would be ready to return in May, especially because he hadn't even begun a minor league rehab assignment before suffering the strain. So, again, this move won't really change much for Casas or the club in general in the short term.

The Red Sox brought an intriguing hurler to the majors in Rivera. With Casas heading to the 60-Day Injured List, the Red Sox were able to free up a roster spot without having to put any other player on the roster at risk of leaving the organization. Overall, it was the right call and doesn't change much.