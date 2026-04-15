Red Sox Get Bad News on Triston Casas After MRI

It's been a tough run over the last few years for young Boston Red Sox slugger Triston Casas.

He recently suffered another setback, unfortunately. Casas had pain in his rib area, but wasn't fully shut down. He tried to begin a hitting progression last week, but he came away sore and was shut down. On April 11, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that the current expectation is that Casas will be out for "a while," but the club was awaiting his MRI results. The club announced them on Tuesday.

Casas was diagnosed with a left abdominal strain. On Tuesday, Cora opened up about the injury and noted that it doesn't have to do with his previous rib injury that impacted his 2024 season, but noted again that it's going to be "a while," as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox slugger is dealing with a left abdominal strain

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Nothing to do with the previous (rib injury),” Cora said, as transcribed by Smith. “He’s down, obviously. ... They’re treating it like an oblique injury. Obviously, whenever he’s ready, he’s ready. And we have to go do the ramp-up again and the whole thing, and then obviously going through the progression of like, quote-unquote, spring training. So it’s gonna be a while.”

It's just another tough update for a guy who has been bitten by the injury bug over and over again. Even with Willson Contreras tearing the cover off the ball with Boston, the club could use Casas' bat for depth.

There isn't a ton of depth behind Contreras. If he were to get injured, the Red Sox's offense would be in some serious trouble. If the club were to make a trade involving an outfielder, then Casas would be an intriguing designated hitter option as well because he has massive power. But, unfortunately, it's going to be "a while" until we see him in action again, as Cora noted.

There was a time when Casas looked like the first baseman of the future. After the 2026 season, Contreras is under contract for the 2027 season as well. Then, the Red Sox will have to decide whether or not to pick up a $20 million club option for the 2028 season. Fortunately, the Red Sox have an option at first base and it's not like the last two seasons when Boston had to react and figure things out. But, still, it's never great to hear news like this.