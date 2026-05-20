‘Watch Out’: Red Sox Think They’re Finally Turning a Corner in 2026

The Boston Red Sox may not be near the top of the standings right now, but they have won three of their last four games, including back-to-back wins over the Kansas City Royals.

Boston is 11-10 under interim manager Chad Tracy and 21-17 overall. Right now, the Red Sox are just two games out of an American League Wild Card spot, despite being six games under .500. Boston will go for a series sweep on Wednesday night over the Royals with Connelly Early on the mound. Then, Boston will follow up with a three-game series against the struggling Minnesota Twins. The Twins are 22-27 on the season so far. If the Red Sox can string together another winning series against Minnesota, we could be really talking about something here.

The Red Sox's pitching struggled a bit early on, but they have completely turned things around. Boston entered the season with the expectation being that the club would have some of the best pitching in the league. Over the last 15 days, Boston has the second-best team ERA at 2.44. Boston is 6-6 over that stretch. The Milwaukee Brewers have the best ERA in baseball over the last 15 days, just ahead of Boston, at 2.17. But the Brewers are 10-2 over their last 12 games.

"Watch Out" For The Red Sox

May 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) takes fielding practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

If Boston can continue to pitch at this rate, it will have results closer to the Brewers if their offense can continue to show signs of life. Boston had one of its best offensive nights of the season on Tuesday night. The Red Sox took down the Royals, 7-1. Jarren Duran was the star of the day going 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, and two walks.

The vibes are starting to shift and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a message for the league on Tuesday after the win: "watch out."

“Offensively, we should not be still in the Wild Card, as bad as we've been hitting,” Kiner-Falefa said, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne. “But it feels like everything's starting to turn a little bit, and our pitching is doing a great job of keeping us in it. We need to do a better job offensively, and we're starting to show life. If we can just keep that up, watch out. But we need to keep going. It’s just one series, so we gotta keep going.”

Baseball is better when the Red Sox are good. One thing that should give fans a bit of hope is the fact that Boston isn't far off from this point last year. Boston finished the 2025 season with an 89-73 record, but they were 23-25 through 48 games. Right now, the Red Sox are 21-27. The season isn't over and Boston sounds confident that the worst part is over.