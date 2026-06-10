What Led to Marcelo Mayer’s Surprise Absence for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox can't afford to lose many more pieces.

Right now, the Red Sox are missing Garrett Crochet, Kutter Crawford, Patrck Sandova, Johan Oviedo, Jovani Morán, Triston Casas, Nick Sogard, Trevor Story, Romy González, and, of course, Roman Anthony. This is a club that isn't even close to full strength and the hits keep coming.

When the Red Sox announced their starting lineup on Wednesday for the club's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, it raised question marks immediately.

Last one in Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/GGd6mCn39D — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 10, 2026

Marcelo Mayer Isn't In The Lineup

Jun 9, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) avoids the tag of Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Rays are sending righty Drew Rasmussen to the mound, but shortstop Marcelo Mayer isn't in the lineup.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared on Wednesday afternoon that Mayer "woke with some neck and back spasms," as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"Shortstop Marcelo Mayer is not in the Red Sox lineup against the Rays on Wednesday after 'he woke with some neck and back spasms,' interim manager Chad Tracy said," Smith wrote. "'Hopefully we’ll get enough work on him (in the training room). Maybe he’s available in an emergency late,' Tracy added."

The fact that Tracy didn't rule Mayer out in an emergency late on Wednesday is a positive sign that the club doesn't think it's anything serious right now. But with that being said, injury updates from Boston have been a bit tricky all season to this point. That has especially been the case with Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, who were both publicly expected to have short stints away from the team and have both been out for over one month.

Boston can't afford to lose Mayer right now. He's finally started to turn a corner offensively. Over his last 11 games, he's slashing .286/.323/.429 with a .751 OPS, one homer, six RBIs, one double, and six runs scored. Plus, he has played very good defense over at shortstop since taking over the mantle from the injured Story.

Again, there isn't a reason for significant concern right now because Tracy didn't fully rule him out for the contest on Wednesday. But with all of the injuries piling up around the organization right now, everything is amplified. The Red Sox are 11 games below .500 and things aren't trending in the right direction. Losing Mayer for any period would be another serious blow. Hopefully, it is just some spasms and Mayer is able to play late on Wednesday or on Friday against the Texas Rangers.