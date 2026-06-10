Red Sox Now 11 Games Under .500 and Need These Fixes Fast

The Boston Red Sox are in a very difficult position right now and these next few weeks are going to determine the directon of the franchise.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made it clear that he's planning to add pieces this season. Breslow shared that the club is having conversations with other teams looking for ways to improve. Ownership has gotten involved in the trade talks, which certainly is a sign that the Red Sox are looking to add. Plus, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Breslow isn't going anywhere this season and isn't going to be fired. So, the Red Sox have a decision-maker whose job is seemingly safe, but the club itself is 11 games under .500.

Boston is 27-38 on the season through 65 games. At this point last year, the Red Sox were not above .500. Instead, they were 30-35. The idea of last season's turnaround certainly is a bit of hope for Boston fans, but the Red Sox have a lot more work to do than last year. If the Red Sox aren't going to blow it up, what should they do next to try to get back to .500?

Promote Jake Bennett

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This is an easy one. With Brayan Bello down in the minors, the Red Sox need another starter. Boston will conclude its series with the Rays on Wednesday and the expectation is that Bennett will be on the mound. That would be the right call.

Promote Tyler Samaniego, DFA Ryan Watson

May 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Samaniego (78) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If the Red Sox were to designate Watson for assignment, they'd likely lose him because of Rule 5 Draft rules. But that shouldn't really matter here. He has a 5.15 ERA in 22 outings and yet the Red Sox sent Samaniego down to Triple-A, despite having a 2.66 ERA in 20 outings in the big leagues. Boston can't just use up a roster spot on someone because of Rule 5 rules if there is a clearly better option available to them.

Go Out And Acquire Isaac Paredes

Jun 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Athletics at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have made it clear that they are trying to make moves, but the longer it takes, the bigger the hole Boston is going to dig itself. The Red Sox need pop and the solution isn't internal. Even if you look at Triple-A Worcester, Mickey Gasper, who is on the big league roster, is Worcester's leader in homers this season with six. Paredes is someone the Astros shopped and if the price isn't too bad, it would make sense at second base for Boston. Enough of the season has gone by to know that this team needs a spark and so far there hasn't been one internally. Boston needs an external piece.