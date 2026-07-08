What Red Sox Escaping Last Place Means for Trade Deadline, Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are starting to feel the ramifications of their extended hot streak.

Just under two weeks ago, the Sox were at their low point, having dropped 14 games below the .500 mark. With a 9-2 stretch that continued with an 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, they officially cut that mark in half. At 41-48, they also escaped last place in the American League East, half a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

Entering play on Wednesday, the Red Sox sat four games out of the wild card hunt, with three other teams between them and the Texas Rangers, who held the final spot. Is it time to stop focusing on trade deadline selling and start closely following the pre-trade deadline standings?

Red Sox still believe they're in it

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Anthony Seigler (48) throws to first base in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ask the Red Sox players, and it's already clear that four weeks before the trade deadline, their sole focus is to avoid forcing the front office's hand. First baseman Willson Contreras, who has an outside shot at being traded, said on Tuesday that he instead hopes Boston can improve the club at the deadline.

"I'm hoping that we keep playing the way we've been playing to add some," Contreras said, per Rob Bradford of WEEI/Audacy.

Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, whose early two-run home run on Tuesday gave Boston a nice cushion, stressed the importance of continuing to take things day by day.

"Every win is huge for us," Rafaela said, per Bradford. "And to get this momentum to start the series, it's huge ... We have a lot more ballgames to play. I still think it's early. I think everybody in here is thinking the same thing, that we have a lot of ballgames and we're going battle to win this division."

In a normal season, the Red Sox might well be beyond reprieve. But a brutal American League is keeping them in the hunt; they've actually got the sixth-best run differential in the AL. The schedule has been easy of late, and it's gettable in the second half as well.

Keep playing with house money? At this point, we have to at least recognize that the Sox's destiny as sellers is no longer assured.