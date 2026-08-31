Willson Contreras Exit in Red Sox-Yankees Series Finale Explained

The Boston Red Sox didn't end their four-game series against the New York Yankees on a high note, to say the least.

Boston fell against its biggest rivals, 16-1. Not what you want to see, to say the least. It was a 0-0 game going into the fifth inning before everything shifted. With a man on and no outs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a ball out to center field, which appeared to be caught by Ceddanne Rafaela. The Red Sox star threw the ball into first base in what would have been a double play. But the play was reviewed and called back.

This was ruled no catch by Ceddanne Rafaela and the Yankees have two on with no out pic.twitter.com/hUTw5DeQzH — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 30, 2026

Instead of having two outs and the bases empty, the Yankees had men on first and second and would go on to score five runs in the inning. They added another run in the sixth and seventh innings before exploding for nine runs in the ninth inning. Five of those runs came off Andruw Monasterio, but still, not Boston's game.

Why Willson Contreras Was Removed

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) looks on from inside the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another thing that went under the radar was the fact that Willson Contreras came out of the game early. With Boston staring at a 6-0 deficit, Contreras was removed from the contest in the seventh inning. He was replaced by Nick Sogard at first base and Monasterio took over at second base.

After the game, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that the reason why Contreras was removed was due to a tight hamstring that has been bothering him for a while, as transcribed by Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

"The hamstring was a little tight. Just felt like at that point of the game, I don't want to push it. So we got him out of there," Tracy said.

This was the right call for Boston. Contreras has been banged up for a bit at this point. This has been known and is why there was a point earlier in the month when he didn't run full speed to first base, which triggered unwarranted boos from the Fenway Park crowd. Again, it's been known that he has been banged up.



The Red Sox are going to need Contreras at his best if they want to make a deep run. He has been their most consistent hitter all year to this point. It's great getting Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back, but Contreras still has been the team's most important hitter all year.

Getting him out of the game on Sunday was a good call when Boston was down big. Arguably, it wouldn't be the worst idea to give him a few days of rest at this point. With the Yankees winning the season series over Boston and holding a four-game lead, it will be very difficult for the Red Sox to pass them in the standings for the top Wild Card spot.

The most important thing from here on out is going to be entering the playoffs as healthy a possible. It's why Sonny Gray is being skipped in the rotation this time around. Boston needs Contreras at his best. If that means a few days off, the club should oblige.