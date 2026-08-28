Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler Takes Another Shot At Red Sox Fans

Perhaps it took Cam Schlittler, growing up a Boston Red Sox fan, to become the most visible antagonist to that same group in 2026.

Ever since he dominated the Red Sox in the playoffs last year and aired out the fan base for sending him hate comments in the aftermath, Schlittler has been Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston. The 25-year-old has also been the Yankees' clear-cut ace all season and is in a two-horse race for the Cy Young Award with Toronto Blue Jays star Dylan Cease.

As Schlittler prepared to start Friday night in a crucial series opener between the Yankees and Red Sox, it was hardly any surprise that the Massachusetts native would have some choice words for Boston enthusiasts, especially since they've had choice words for him as expected.

What Schlittler said about ongoing feud

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) looks on as Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) hits a two run home run in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Red Sox shrank the Yankees' advantage over them in the division from 15 1/2 games two months ago down to two, Schlittler said in advance of the series that the fan base has only intensified its smack talking, and in a prime example of taking things too far, has gotten his family involved.

“It’s never stopped,” Schlitter said Thursday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “Whether it’s comments on my posts or my messages or Twitter or whatever it is, or messaging people in my family, it’s always been there. It hasn’t stopped at all. I don’t expect it to stop. I feel like I probably created that issue.

“I could have easily just thrown last year and not said anything, but it didn’t feel right to not say anything.”

To be abundantly clear, any Red Sox fans (or people in general) sending hate messages is unacceptable. It's become far too commonplace these days, with the anonymity of the internet combined with the popularity of sports gambling and prediction markets.

Schlittler also has to know that every time he talks about the subject in any detail, he's encouraging those same poorly behaved fans to send more of those messages, whichever team wins. He spent October trolling those fans on social media, so he's (perhaps regrettably) opened that line of communication for hateful garbage to come back.

Friday night's matchup could easily help dictate which team gets to host a three-game playoff series between the two sides in a month. How well will Schlittler be able to tune out the noise and/or be fueled by the hatred to shut down his rivals?