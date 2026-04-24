Yankees' Cam Schlittler Caps Off Red Sox's Humiliation With One Last Dig

By the time Thursday's series finale rolled around, the outcome of Cam Schlittler's clash with the Boston Red Sox fan base felt inevitable.

Schlittler, the Massachusetts native who has turned full heel against the team he grew up rooting for, came into this series talking as if he expected fans to treat him like a rogue gladiator in the bullpen before the game, which caused a stir on Red Sox corners of the internet this week.

But after scoring just one run in the first two games of the series with the New York Yankees, the Red Sox's offense predictably rolled over and let Schlittler dominate. The lanky right-hander made it through eight strong innings with only one earned run allowed, as the Yankees swept the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the first time since 2021.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Schlittler's tame comments underscore Red Sox's low threat level

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

After the game, Schlittler didn't show nearly the same level of vitriol for Red Sox fans that he did in October, when he took them out of the playoffs with a 12-strikeout masterpiece. Still, he couldn't seem to help getting in one last well-deserved dig.

“You underestimate how many good people show up to the ballpark,” Schlittler said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “It was great. For the most part, they were really respectful, and it seemed like there were a lot of Yankees fans here.”

Schlittler didn't even seem all that happy with his own performance, which included just five strikeouts, but as has been characteristic of Red Sox offensive performances of late, there were a lot of short at-bats and weak contact.

In general, the Red Sox and their fans have much bigger issues to worry about than Schlittler having the upper hand. They're seven games under .500 for the first time since September of 2023, and even if they're only four games back in the Wild Card hunt at this ridiculously early point in the season, they've got the second-worst record in the American League.

There's no sense trying to talk smack to the Yankees or Schlittler or quite some time. This Red Sox team is teaching us that they don't deserve to be defended until further notice.