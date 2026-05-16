Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera Airs Out Red Sox's Free Agency Pursuit

Mariano Rivera, the Boston Red Sox's closer?

The fabric of Major League Baseball might have changed forever if at any point during his career, the legendary New York Yankees closer had switched sides of the rivalry. And Rivera seemingly wasn't willing to consider the possibility at any point... though he had the opportunity.

During an appearance on WFAN's "Boomer and Gio" on Friday, Rivera revealed that the biggest offer he ever got during his career was from the Red Sox. Obviously, he turned that offer down, or he might not have a bust in Monument Park.

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What Rivera said about Red Sox's pursuit

Sep 15, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera (42) receives a check for his charitable foundation from the Boston Red Sox ownership prior to the start of the game at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"I never imagined that, I wouldn't want to imagine that, either," Rivera told host Boomer Esiason, when asked if he ever considered playing for other teams. "Yes, I got offers, but for me, it wasn't about money. It was about loyalty. It was about something that my family and I, was better for us.

"And for the New York Yankees, obviously, and for the fans. I don't want to imagine that, after 10 years wearing the pinstripes, and then all of a sudden, I'm going to Boston."

When pressed to uncover the biggest offer he ever received during his career, Rivera name-dropped his arch-rivals.

"It was the Boston Red Sox," Rivera said with a chuckle.

Rivera and the Red Sox had some of the most memorable clashes in recent baseball memory, especially in the postseason. In 12 appearances, Rivera let up just two earned runs in 19 2/3 postseason innings against Boston -- but one of those runs tied Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series and started the greatest comeback in sports history.

Dave Roberts, your legend will always be tied to Boston, no matter how many World Series you win as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Too much history would have been overridden if Rivera had ever donned a Red Sox cap. And perhaps the larger point is that the game suffers when players move teams more often than they used to, even if it makes complete sense for those players to earn the most for their talents.