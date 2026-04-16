Explaining Why the Benches Cleared After the Reds-Giants Game

The Giants and Reds faced off in a Thursday afternoon game that was rather hostile from the start to finish.

After San Francisco secured a 3–0 win, and reliever Erik Miller logged the first save of his career, things escalated. Sal Stewart, who was sat down on strikes to end the game, had some words for Miller, who responded with some animosity. The benches quickly cleared, with players from both teams pouring into the infield and the bullpens making the standard trot across the diamond.

BENCHES CLEAR IN CINCINNATI pic.twitter.com/QfYCaruEIv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 16, 2026

But why were tensions so high to begin with?

The feud dates back to Wednesday’s game, when Spencer Steer was at the plate against JT Brubaker in the seventh inning. Steer was granted a late timeout before a pitch from Brubaker, which irked the Giants reliever. They exchanged some words, which prompted Steer to tell Brubaker, “F–– you. Throw the f––ing ball,” before lacing a single into the outfield.

During Steer’s first plate appearance on Thursday, Giants starter Logan Roupp re-ignited the flames by plunking him with the first pitch of the at-bat.

Spencer Steer gets plunked on the first pitch he sees https://t.co/mtjnYyN1NJ pic.twitter.com/XWpGCa9OlT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2026

Steer looked frustrated, but ultimately took his base without much incident. Things didn’t end there, however.

Later in Thursday’s game, Reds pitcher Connor Phillips was ejected after, somewhat predictably, throwing a 98 mph fastball at Giants shortstop Willy Adames. Phillips appeared to try to hit Adames with an earlier pitch in the at-bat but missed. After repeating the action, the umpires were left with no choice but to toss him.

Willy Adames was not happy after getting hit by a pitch by the Cincinnati Reds.



The San Francisco Giants threw at Spencer Steer in his first at bat today 👀 pic.twitter.com/WD9LjdMS0b — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) April 16, 2026

An irate Adames was escorted to first base by home plate umpire Junior Valentine, but despite the skyrocketing tensions, the game carried on without a major hitch. That is until after the final out, when, at long last, the benches cleared and players got in each other’s faces.

The Reds and Giants aren’t exactly two teams fans would typically think of as having bad blood, but they were anything but friendly throughout the series. The quarreling sides don’t meet again until August, so it’s possible things will have cooled off by the next time they meet. If not, that series could provide some theatrics in the second half of the campaign.

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