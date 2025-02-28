Inside The Reds

A Quiet Day for the Reds' Bats, Fall to Athletics 13-1

Not a great day at the ballpark.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) celebrates an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
It was a rough day in Mesa, Arizona, for the Reds as they fell by a score of 13-1 to the Athletics.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Hunter Greene's Tough Outing

Greene struggled in his second spring start, allowing five runs over two innings. While he did strike out two and have a 1-2-3 first inning, his command was shaky, and the opposing hitters took advantage.

With a man on and two outs in the second inning, Greene surrendered a pair of back-to-back walks to load the bases. A's shortstop Jacob Wilson singled before Lawrence Butler took Greene deep to make it a five-run second inning off the 25-year-old flamethrower.

It’s still early in spring, and these outings can be part of the adjustment process.

Brent Suter also struggled, giving up five runs in just one inning.

On the bright side, Tony Santillan and Connor Phillips each threw scoreless innings, with Phillips striking out two.

An Offensive Struggle

The Reds had their chances but struggled to capitalize, going 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base. Key hitters, including Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jeimer Candelario, and Jake Fraley, went hitless.

Benson, Blake Dunn, and Hurtubise were among the Reds' offensive standouts. Benson tripled and scored the team’s only run on Dunn’s RBI single, while Hurtubise stayed hot this spring, going 2-for-2 with a triple.

News and Notes

  • Sanitago Espinal was hit by a pitch, but stayed in the game.
  • Jacob Hurtubise is 5-8 this spring with a double, a triple, and two stolen bases.
  • Will Benson's triple was his first hit of the spring.

Up Next

The Reds are back home in Goodyear, Arizona on Saturday. They will face off against the San Diego Padres at 3:05 ET.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

